Compass Planning Associates Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Compass Planning Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.