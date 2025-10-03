Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

