Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,562,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,676,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $296.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average of $271.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $296.19. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

