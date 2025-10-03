Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $108,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morningstar cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,030.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.97. The firm has a market cap of $405.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,040.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

