Vanderbilt University Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3%

INTU stock opened at $681.86 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

