Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 22.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.