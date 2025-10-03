B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,825,000 after buying an additional 969,442 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

