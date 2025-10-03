Two Point Capital Management Inc. Makes New $10.41 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 4.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.44.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $757.70 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $746.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

