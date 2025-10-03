Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $461.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

