Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $58.77 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.