Hilltop National Bank Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Hilltop National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $210.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

