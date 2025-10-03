Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $247.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

