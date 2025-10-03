Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.32 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.