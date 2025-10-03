Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stake Lowered by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

