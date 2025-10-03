iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.