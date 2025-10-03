The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DIS opened at $112.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

