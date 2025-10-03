iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

