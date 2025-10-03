3,515 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $525.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.60. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $611.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

