Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its position in EOG Resources by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in EOG Resources by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 5,526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

