Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

