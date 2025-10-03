PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

