Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in McDonald’s by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 407,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

