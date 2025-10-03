BSW Wealth Partners Sells 3,176 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

