UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

NYSE UNH opened at $353.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

