Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 56.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $146.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

