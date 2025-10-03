Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 114,680.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

