Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $289.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

