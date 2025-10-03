Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $293,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

