SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $168,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE stock opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
