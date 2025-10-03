Capital & Planning LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
