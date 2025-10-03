Warner Financial Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,955.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $210.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.