Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 772 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of QCOM opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

