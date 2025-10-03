iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IAU opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

