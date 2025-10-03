Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 23.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $233,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

