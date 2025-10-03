Syntax Research Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.