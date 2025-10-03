3,968 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $354.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $358.67. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

