Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $820.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.34. The firm has a market cap of $776.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

