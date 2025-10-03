Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,983 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.