Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $214.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.