Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

