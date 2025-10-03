Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

