Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after buying an additional 1,555,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.