Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,157.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

