Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 616.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $469.48 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.70 and its 200 day moving average is $464.27. The company has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

