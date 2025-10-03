FSA Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,497,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,360,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,259,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $367.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $367.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

