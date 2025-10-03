iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stake Reduced by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

EEM opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

