Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,688,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $334.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $335.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average is $296.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

