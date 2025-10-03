Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,455 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

