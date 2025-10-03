QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

