Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $204,000 in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 166.9% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $832,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

